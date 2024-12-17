The Mission Essential Group, LLC, Announces USAFE A&AS V Task Order Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Mission Essential Group , LLC (MEG) is proud to announce the award of a new USAFE A&AS V task order on 9 December 2024. Under this task order, MEG will provide critical support to HQ USAFE-AFAFRICA A4R, Future Plans Deployment Readiness Branch, through military logistics planning, exercise planning, and operational support.As a prime contractor on the USAFE-AFAFRICA Advisory and Assistance Services V (A&AS V) contract vehicle, MEG plays a key role in delivering technical and analytical expertise to United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces in Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA), U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command, and other service components across Europe and Africa. The A&AS V contract is a multiple-award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) agreement with a shared ceiling of $995 million. This contract encompasses a wide range of services, including management and professional support, engineering and technical services, as well as studies, analyses, and evaluations.The goal of these services is to enhance policy development, decision-making processes, management efficiency, administrative functions, and system operations for the contract's primary stakeholders.MEG is honored to collaborate alongside other prime contractors on the USAFE A&AS V contract, including Aeyon, Booz Allen Hamilton, Decypher Technologies, HII, ITility, Systems Planning and Analysis, SOS International, and Valiant Integrated Service. Together, these organizations are committed to supporting the mission readiness and operational effectiveness of U.S. defense forces in Europe and Africa.

