Abdul Mohammed Dewale Visits AAFT At Noida Film City To Discuss Global Education Initiatives

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Abdul Mohammed Dewale, a distinguished signatory to the UN Global Compact and member of the UKSSD, visited the prestigious AAFT (Asian Academy of and Television) at Noida Film City. He is the Founder and Group Executive President of AASGON (Africa Asia Scholars Global Network) and Chairman of GSEF (Global Strategic Management, Public Relations, and Marketing Consultant).



During his visit, Abdul Dewale met with Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, to strategize and plan for the upcoming International Convention on Education. Their discussions highlighted the mutual commitment to fostering global cooperation in the field of education and human capacity development.



“AASGON works to promote good governance and purposeful education, protect, advance and maintain human capacity development, dignity, rights, and values for a better, humane, and fairer world,” said Abdul Dewale during his engagement at AAFT.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his full support for the initiative, pledging AAFT University's active involvement in the forthcoming convention. Dr. Marwah, who also serves as a trustee member of AASGON, emphasized the shared vision of advancing education for global progress.



Abdul Dewale's visit to AAFT concluded with a series of impactful interviews broadcast on Radio Noida, Radio Raipur, and Radio Mumbai, where he discussed pivotal topics around education, humanity, and governance.



The collaboration between AASGON and AAFT marks a significant step toward achieving global education goals, enhancing human dignity, and fostering sustainable development across continents.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143

Other articles by AAFT