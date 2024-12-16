Honouring Malaysia's Rising Influence: ACES Awards 2024 Celebrate Leaders And Companies Shaping A Sustainable Future Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire – 17 December 2024 - The ACES Awards 2024 spotlighted Malaysia's remarkable strides in sustainability, innovation, and community empowerment, placing the nation firmly at the forefront of Asia's evolving business landscape. With 110 Malaysian nominations among 682 entries from 17 countries-and ultimately 250 finalists-this year's awards showcase the country's growing influence, diversity, and drive toward responsible progress.





Recognising Leadership Excellence: 59 outstanding business leaders and enterprises were awarded for their exemplary leadership, at the ACES Awards 2024, setting new benchmarks in innovation, governance, and corporate responsibility.

Among the leaders recognized, Dato' Indera Mahmud Bin Mohd Nawawi, CEO of Yayasan Pahang, exemplifies visionary stewardship. His success in transforming Yayasan Pahang into a self-sustaining foundation has delivered far-reaching social and economic benefits for Pahang's people-educational aid, healthcare support, elderly care, environmental projects, and more-while charting a course toward significant revenue growth.





Honouring Excellence in Sustainability: 34 visionary companies and businesses were celebrated for their remarkable commitment to championing sustainability, driving meaningful impact across Asia at the ACES Awards 2024.

Equally influential, community-centric organizations like Yayasan Bank Rakyat (YBR) and Sarawak Energy demonstrate how corporate missions can elevate entire populations. YBR's focus on educational access and socio-economic uplift, as well as Sarawak Energy's wide-ranging Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives encompassing education, entrepreneurship, cultural preservation, and environmental restoration, underline how strategic outreach can open doors and transform lives.



Pos Malaysia Berhad's Green Initiative Award and Air Selangor's Sustainability Rising Star accolade illustrate how essential service providers can lead the charge in environmental responsibility. By committing to fleet electrification, waste reduction, and renewable energy, Pos Malaysia charts a greener logistical future, while Air Selangor's long-term investments in water efficiency, climate resilience, and energy innovation ensure sustainable resource management for millions.



Healthcare also takes center stage through Subang Jaya Medical Centre's groundbreaking community efforts. The hospital's impactful campaigns, including its rural surgery initiatives and cervical cancer awareness programs, ensure that quality care transcends geographic and socio-economic boundaries.



Meanwhile, engineering and infrastructure enterprises are setting transformative examples. Dhaya Maju Infrastructure (Asia) Sdn Bhd, guided by Datuk Seri (Dr) Subramaniam Pillai, and Pacific Inter-Link Sdn Bhd's global palm oil supply chain leadership, highlight the value of strategic growth, cutting-edge technologies, and robust ESG frameworks. Vista Infinity Development Sdn Bhd's versatile contributions to infrastructure, national security, IT, education, and food security round out a list of forward-thinking companies committed to responsible development.



Together, these leaders and companies encapsulate the essence of Malaysia's ascent: a cohesive vision that merges economic vitality, community well-being, and environmental stewardship. By intertwining innovation with responsibility, Malaysia's ACES Award recipients chart a path that promises a sustainable, inclusive future for the region and beyond.













MENAFN16122024003551001712ID1109000233