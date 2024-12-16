Ode To Our Land To Screen At Msheireb Downtown Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD), in partnership with the Doha Institute (DFI), has announced the screening of the documentary Ode to Our Land, a tribute to the Father Amir Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani's visionary leadership in building a modern, prosperous nation.

The documentary, directed by Amal al-Muftah and Rawda al-Thani, will be screened at Barahat Msheireb on Qatar National Day (QND), December 18, at 3pm.

The film highlights His Highness' commitment to transforming Qatar into a modern, thriving nation, ensuring the prosperity of all its people while advancing Qatar's role in the Arab world.

The film screening is part of a broader series of events organised by MDD to mark QND and offer diverse programming during the winter months.

This includes a range of family-friendly activities, performances, and competitions to engage guests of all ages.

Starting at 4pm on December 18, activities will take place in Sahat Al Nakheel, where visitors can enjoy traditional Qatari performances such as the Ardha (sword dance), arts and crafts workshops, and more.

Baraha Cinema, an open-air cinema, will screen films from December 18-January 4, 2025, offering family-friendly movie nights in partnership with Novo Cinema. Additionally, the live screening of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 final will take place at Barahat Msheireb on December 18. From December 21-January 3, the live screening of Gulf Cup 2024 matches will also be held at Barahat Msheireb.

MDD is also hosting a variety of activities as part of its winter season programming, which runs through February 2025.

The Mal Awal exhibition, showcasing the history of video games from the perspective of local collectors, will be on display at Sahat Al Nakheel Msheireb until April 10, 2025.

The Winter Experience at The Company House Courtyard will run from January 2-31, turning the space into a luxurious winter destination with cozy cabanas and fire pits.

MDD will host the Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference on January 15, bringing together industry leaders to discuss how emerging technologies can drive economic growth and regional co-operation.

From January 23-February 1, 2025, Sahat Al Nakheel at MDD will come alive with Candy Zone, with towering sweet-themed structures, colourful installations, and the Candy Land experience.

On January 30-31, 2025, Barahat Msheireb will host Downtown Tech, showcasing the latest in artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and autonomous vehicles. The event will bring together innovators, tech enthusiasts, and industry leaders to explore how these technologies are shaping the future.

MDD will celebrate Qatar National Sport Day on February 11, featuring interactive sports stations and activations.

Cultural enthusiasts can look forward to the Orchestra in Barahat Msheireb performances, in partnership with the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, on February 14-15 and 18-19.

A series of Ramadan Iftar and Suhoor events is also planned offering exquisite dining and live entertainment.

MENAFN16122024000067011011ID1109000085