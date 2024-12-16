Fifth Third Awards More Than $25,000 In Small Business Grants

(MENAFN- 3BL) CINCINNATI, December 16, 2024 /3BL/ - Throughout the month of November, Fifth Third (NASDAQ: FITB) showed appreciation to small businesses across its 11-state footprint through a unique social competition and tipping campaign, with employees celebrating their favorite local small businesses on social media for the opportunity to win one of five $5,300 grants.

Fifth Third employees across the country participated in the campaign, entering more than 2,800 local small businesses nationally for recognition through social media posts using the hashtag #Love53.

Of the 2,800 small businesses entered in the sweepstakes, five small businesses were randomly selected to receive $5,300 grants to help their companies continue to grow.

In addition to the sweepstakes, Fifth Third employees left more than 1,000 $53 tips – amounting to more than $53,000 – at their favorite small businesses throughout the week leading up to Small Business Saturday as a random act of kindness.

“At Fifth Third, we know that small, local businesses form the foundation of our communities – where we live, work, and play. And when they succeed, we succeed,” said Melissa Stevens, chief marketing officer for Fifth Third.“Our employees were excited to show our local small businesses some extra love this holiday season through our second annual 'Swap, Snap, Share' small business appreciation campaign, and we can't wait to see how these grants help the winning businesses continue to grow.”

The winning businesses are:



Kim's Kakes in Rossford, OH

Salon Impressions in Orland Park, IL

Magic Stitches in Raleigh, NC

The Corner Pizza Bar in Orlando, FL The Empanada's Box in Cincinnati, OH

The companies were surprised with the news late last week by the Fifth Third employees who nominated them. Videos of the surprises are available on Fifth Third's LinkedIn page .

In Cincinnati, Fifth Third Compliance Officer Alex Yurchak nominated his favorite local small business: the fast-growing The Empanada's Box, which offers empanadas in more than 16 unique international flavors that fuse the Nunez family's Argentinian roots with other cultures and their flavors.

“I am in shock. I had no idea we were nominated for this amazing gift,” said Diego Nunez, who owns The Empanada's Box with his wife Fabiana Nunez.“Thank you, Fifth Third Bank. This grant will allow us to expand our marketing campaign to support each of our Price Hill, Covington, and Findlay Market locations.”

The 'Swap, Snap, Share' campaign was one more way that Fifth Third proudly supports small businesses across its footprint. The Bank also serves more than 320,000 small business clients in communities across the U.S. Supporting small businesses through lending, investments and technical assistance is a significant part of the Bank's commitment to community and economic development.

Additionally, Fifth Third is committed to helping nurture, grow and strengthen small businesses through initiatives such as its Neighborhood Investment Program, which creates and implements innovative place-based strategies to effect positive change in nine historically disinvested neighborhoods across the Bank's 11-state footprint, and a new Small Business Catalyst Fund launched in October.

