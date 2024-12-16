Erykah Badu To Headline 2025 Biamp Portland Jazz Festival Additional Artists And Local Community Events Announced

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDX Jazz is excited to announce significant additions to the 2025 Biamp Portland Jazz Festival lineup, scheduled from February 20 through March 1, 2025. This year's festival will feature a dynamic array of internationally acclaimed artists and emerging local talent, promising a rich and diverse musical experience.

A landmark event in this year's festival is the performance by Grammy-winning icon Erykah Badu at the Moda Center on February 21, marking the festival's inaugural arena show. Known for her eclectic sound blending jazz, soul, R&B, and hip-hop, Badu's appearance signifies a bold leap forward for PDX Jazz, reflecting the organization's growth and the increasing prominence of jazz in Portland's cultural landscape.

Newly announced ticketed events include performances by the Skerik Quartet, Pahua, Jack Radsliff Organ Quartet feat. Nicole McCabe, and Daniel Villareal. Tickets for these shows are now on sale and can be purchased at pdxjazz.

These artists join an already stellar lineup featuring renowned musicians such as Terence Blanchard with The E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet, Christian McBride & Ursa Major, Andrew Cyrille Quartet, and "TRANSLINEAR LIGHT: The Music of Alice Coltrane" featuring Ravi Coltrane with special guest Brandee Younger. Additionally, GRAMMY-Award-winning drummer-producer Terri Lyne Carrington will present her project "We Insist! 2025," a reimagining of Max Roach's "Freedom Now Suite," honoring Roach and Abbey Lincoln's legacy while addressing contemporary social justice themes.

In alignment with our commitment to the local jazz scene, the festival will highlight Portland-based artists as support acts, including Bridging Thoughts with Cory Limuaco + Friends, Machado Mijiga Quartet, Zyanna Trio, Julia Logue, Kennebec, WRK!, Asher Fulero, Lloyd Jones and Aléa Lorén. These performances underscore the festival's dedication to fostering local talent and integrating them into the broader jazz community.

The festival will also present a series of free community events, featuring local Portland talent across various venues. These events aim to make jazz accessible to all and include performances by artists such as PJCE "Rise in Love", Patrick Carr, Trio Triptych, Arietta Ward Quartet, Olivia Fields Quintet, Hunglish Duo Project, Gilson-Bidondo Duo, Cameron Landers, Adrian Baxter Trio, Brian Myers Trio, Ramsey Embick, Adlai Alexander, Kevin Deitz Trio, Shirley Nanette, Joe Bagg Quartet with Ryan Meagher, Tim Willcox, and Michael Raynor, Haley Horsfall Trio with Mike Horsfall and Bill Athens, Anson Wright Duo with Jasnam Daya Singh, Dan Gildea, Alex Milstead Duo, The Walker Barber Duo, Bang Bang, Cosmic Groove Orchestra, Michelle Alany & New Old Friendz, Son de Cuba, Conversation, Chance Hayden's Desert Room All Stars featuring Shelly Rudolph, Jazz Vespers: Mike Horsfall Trio feat. Dan Balmer w/ Laurent Nickel and Tim Rap, and educational presentations by Ashley Kahn.

These community events are made possible through partnerships with local establishments, including Hotel Vance, The Hoxton, Inn at Northrup Station, The Duniway, The Nines Hotel Portland, The Benson Portland, AC Hotel Portland Downtown, Jupiter NEXT, Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center, Atlantis Lounge, Artichoke Music, Burlingame Space, Al's Den, Mt. Hood Community College, University of Portland, St. James Lutheran Church, and Portland State University. Their collaboration ensures that jazz remains an integral and accessible part of Portland's cultural fabric.

Enhancing the festival's educational dimension, Grammy-winning American music historian, author, professor, and producer Ashley Kahn will moderate a series of jazz conversations. Known for his expertise on jazz and its history, Kahn's involvement promises insightful and engaging discussions, adding a unique educational component to the festival.

Chris Doss, PDX Jazz Executive Director, emphasizes the festival's mission: "This year's festival is a true celebration of Portland's vibrant jazz scene, featuring a diverse lineup of artists across a variety of venues, including our inaugural arena show with Erykah Badu. We're proud to showcase both renowned jazz masters and the exciting new voices of Portland's local artists, reflecting the dynamic range of the genre and the cultural richness of our city."

About PDX Jazz: PDX Jazz is a non-profit cultural arts organization dedicated to curating jazz in Portland, Oregon, and the Pacific Northwest. Committed to nurturing jazz artists and audiences, PDX Jazz organizes the annual Biamp Portland Jazz Festival, year-round concerts, and numerous educational initiatives to celebrate and promote the art form's evolving legacy.

For further information and tickets, visit pdxjazz and follow PDX Jazz on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok and YouTube using hashtags #portlandjazzfestival #pdxjazz.

Media Contact: Cassie Courtney, Marketing Manager, [email protected]

