Medical Lasers Market Focused Insights 2024-2029: Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships And Expansions In The Medical Laser Industry

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Lasers Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to offering.
The Medical Lasers Market was valued at USD 5.30 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 11.69 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 14.09%.
The global medical laser market report consists of exclusive data on 49 vendors. The market is highly fragmented. Some major companies dominate the market. However, there are significant growth opportunities for new entrants. Though the market is dominated by major players, many investigational and small companies are coming into existence with innovative medical lasers and associated technologies.
Bausch + Lomb, Candela, Koninklijke Philips, Boston Scientific, Cynosure Lutronic, Fotona, Cutera, SPA, IRIDEX and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical are some leading companies accounting for significant market shares in the global medical lasers market. These vendors continuously focus on M&As and expand their product portfolio both through organic & inorganic growth strategies.
RECENT VENDORS ACTIVITIES
Product Launched:
In 2024, Iridex Corporation launched its next-generation Iridex 532 and Iridex 577 lasers in the US on its 35th anniversary. Both lasers harness several treatment modes, including Iridex's patented MicroPlus Technology, continuous wave, and an intuitive touchscreen interface. In 2024, Meridian Medical launched an ophthalmic laser line in the US market with FDA approval for the ME Q family lasers. Conversely, two other medical lasers are MR Q SLT and MR Q Spine. In 2024, BIOLASE- one of the leading dental technology companies- launched the all-tissue laser system Waterlase iPlus Premier Edition for dental care. This laser includes several integrated tools that enhance the user's and the patient's experience. In 2023, Acclaro Medical launched UltraClear Laser-Coaring. This first-of-its-kind laser allows tissue coring to improve deep scars, wrinkles, and several age-associated issues with all skin types. In 2023, International Medical Laser launched a new laser accessory, partnering with DEKA Trio. This accessory is used for scar revision and treatment. Cynosure launched PicoSure Pro in 2022, the most advanced tattoo and pigment removal system. This system offers three times the absorption ratio of melanin to blood, making it the ideal wavelength for skin revitalization. In 2021, Solta Medical launched the Clear + Brilliant Laser system in the US market, delivering more comprehensive and customized treatments for skin issues.
Merger, Acquisition, Partnership, and Expansions in Medical Laser Industry:
In 2024, Cynosure and Hahn & Company, which has recently acquired Lutronic, announced a merger for a strategic combination of Cynosure and Lutronic. This partnership helped to become one of the leading medical aesthetics companies, with a presence in around 130 countries. In 2024, Summus Medical Laser partnered with Regenmed to establish a real-world evidence program (RWE). This program will support care providers by developing and sharing best practices for improving patient care and recovery. In 2023, the International Medical Laser Company announced a partnership with DEKA Trio to feature a scanner for scar revision and treatment.
Expansion:
In 2023, Alma Lasers (a Sisram Medical Company) opened the 5th Alma Academy. The company also announced a major global expansion as part of Alma's Consumer-Centric Strategy.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapidly Emerging New Technologies in Medical Laser
The medical laser industry is continuously evolving with advanced technology development. The rising R&D in medical laser technologies creates a huge pace for market growth. Some emerging technologies are Pico Lasers, Nanosecond Lasers, and Fractional Lasers, which also widen the application areas for medical lasers. For tattoo removal, nanosecond lasers offer next-level advantages and efficiency. Pico laser technology is rapidly gaining popularity for skin rejuvenation treatments. Fractional laser technology for acne scar treatment continues to grow with counting research and innovations that enhance patient results and satisfaction.
Low-light Laser Therapy a Promising Future Solution
Low-light laser therapy (LLLT) is promising several future applications in the medical laser industry. With the development of new technologies and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, LLLT lasers are expected to become more prevalent in the upcoming years. Some emerging factors could play a vital role in low-level lasers. Several major trends with LLLT are expected to deliver huge market growth opportunities. LLLT applications in pain management, neurodegenerative disorders, sports medicine, skin conditions like psoriasis, acne, certain types of cancer, and others are expected to deliver significant growth opportunities.
Growing Volume of Cosmetic Procedures
The cosmetic sector witnessed the continued rise of medical aesthetics and surgical procedures with advanced equipment. Non-abrasive laser treatment is popularizing in the cosmetic industry. Across the numerous offerings of the cosmetic sector, treatments for anti-aging, acne, and removal of unwanted hair have continued to gain significant traction in recent years. They are expected to rise significantly in the coming years. The cosmetic industry has experienced a huge rise in the number of laser treatment centers operated by highly trained, qualified, and accredited cosmetic laser specialists. Increasing prevalence of cosmetic issues due to pollution, unhealthy lifestyles, and other factors accelerating significant demand for cosmetic laser procedures.
INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS
High Cost of Laser-based Treatments
A wide range of treatments and procedures are performed using medical lasers. These include expensive cosmetic, aesthetic, and surgical procedures. High-cost cosmetic procedures may reduce the preference for laser-based treatment, negatively impacting the demand for medical lasers. The cost of various cosmetic procedures varies between places and is also based on the equipment used. Certified doctors and professionals charge more for these procedures in their clinics, thus intensifying the cost structure competition of these treatments. This may lower the adoption of laser-based cosmetic procedures.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
North America accounted for over 38% of the global medical lasers market share. The US dominates the region due to the significant volume of cosmetic, ophthalmic, dental, and other minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures with medical lasers. Major factors contributing to the growth of the market in this region include the growth in the prevalence of eye-related disorders, rise in the number of cosmetic and aesthetic procedures, increase in minimally invasive surgical procedures, expansion of medical tourism, and adoption of advanced laser-based treatments. In North America, the high expenditure on cosmetic care and personal appearance demand for various aesthetics boosts the demand for non-invasive or minimally invasive cosmetic procedures and increases medical laser' use.
Key Vendors
Bausch + Lomb Candela Koninklijke Philips Boston Scientific Cynosure Lutronic Fotona Cutera El.En IRIDEX Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
Other Prominent Vendors
Advanced MedTech Aerolase Corp. Alcon Astanza Laser Sanhe Beauty S & T Co. BIOLASE biolitec Biotec Italia Bluecore Coherent Artivion Dentsply Sirona Dominion Aesthetic Technologies Globus Italian Excellence GigaaLaser Group ADSS Group Alna-Medical system AngioDynamics Aspen Laser BISON Medical InMode IPG Photonics Jenoptik Leaflife Technology LINLINE Medical Systems Lynton Lasers MEDART APS Medency PhotoMedex Topcon Corporation RA Medical REIMERS & JANSSEN Sciton Venus Concept Wavemed SRL Dimed Laser WUHAN ZJZK TECHNOLOGY ZEISS Group International Zimmer MedizinSysteme
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
What is the expected growth of the medical laser market in the global market? What are the factors driving the medical lasers market growth? Who are the major players in the medical laser market? Which region will have the highest global medical laser market growth?
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 174
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $5.3 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $11.69 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 14.0%
| Regions Covered
| Global
