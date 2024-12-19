119 New Jordanian Trucks Of Humanitarian Aid Crossed Into Gaza Strip Within Week - JHCO
Date
12/19/2024 2:02:09 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra)-- As part of the humanitarian efforts coordinated with the Jordan armed forces
- Arab Army, and spearheaded by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), 119 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip this week.
According to a statement released by the organization, on Thursday, the relief included of blankets, food and medical packages, and clothing. Its goal was to support our brothers in Gaza and provide for their immediate needs given the challenging humanitarian situation they are facing.
Together with its regional and global partners, the JHCO oversees and carries out these initiatives to guarantee that aid reaches those in need in a timely and efficient manner.
Under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan confirms its commitment to supporting people in Gaza and bolstering their resilience in the face of present difficulties.
MENAFN19122024000117011021ID1109013251
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.