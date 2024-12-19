Driver Arrested For Traffic Violations, Non-Compliance With Officers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra) - Security forces apprehended a driver who refused to comply with officers, as shown in a widely circulated video.The Public Security Directorate (PSD) reported that the vehicle seen in the was seized, and its driver, who committed multiple traffic violations and failed to heed patrol orders, was arrested.The PSD said the driver was referred to the relevant and administrative authorities. Legal proceedings are underway, and the vehicle has been impounded following the law.