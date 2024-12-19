Driver Arrested For Traffic Violations, Non-Compliance With Officers
Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra) - Security forces apprehended a driver who refused to comply with Police
officers, as shown in a widely circulated video.
The Public Security Directorate (PSD) reported that the vehicle seen in the video
was seized, and its driver, who committed multiple traffic violations and failed to heed patrol orders, was arrested.
The PSD said the driver was referred to the relevant legal
and administrative authorities. Legal proceedings are underway, and the vehicle has been impounded following the law.
