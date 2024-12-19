Al-Dughmi : Designs For King Hussein Development Zone's Natural Gas Project Started

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, Dec. 19 (Petra)-- "The of and Mineral Resources has started preparing the initial designs for the project to deliver natural to the King Hussein Bin Talal Development Zone, which will include the tender documents for implementing the project," said Liza Al-Dughmi, Director General of Mafraq Development Company.As part of the government's efforts to lower energy costs for the industrial sector, Al-Dughmi told the Jordan News Agency (Petra), on Thursday, that the initial designs include the tender documents for project implementation. This is in line with the Economic Modernization Vision, which prioritizes connecting the industrial sector in the King Hussein Bin Talal Development Zone to natural gas.She clarified that natural gas, which is thought to be a more environmentally friendly fuel than the conventional fuel currently used in the industrial sector, is anticipated to be available in the region by 2027. This will help to lower the financial burdens associated with energy because natural gas is less expensive to use than heavy fuel.