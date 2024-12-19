(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 19 (Petra) – The Jordanian Field Hospital Nablus/5 personnel and supplies have arrived in the city of Nablus, fulfilling royal directives to uphold Jordan's humanitarian and medical responsibilities toward the Palestinian people.The medical delegation was accompanied by eight trucks loaded with medical and therapeutic supplies aimed at strengthening the hospital's operational capacity. The facility is staffed by experienced and specialized personnel committed to providing high-quality medical services.Upon arrival, the crews promptly initiated all necessary preparations to deliver comprehensive medical care efficiently and effectively.During its tenure, the preceding Jordanian Field Hospital Nablus/4 treated 25,869 patients, performed 265 surgeries ranging from minor to major, and executed 24,677 medical procedures.