Interior Ministry 'Fully' Shifted To E-Services In 2024: Faraya

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 19 (Petra) -Minister of interior, Mazen Faraya, said the fulfilled the complete shift to provide its services online, which was one of the first Jordanian ministries to secure 100% e-services, thus streamlined citizens' transactions.Reviewing its key achievements during the current year 2024, he said the ministry has achieved a set of "qualitative" strides that support the state's vision in improving security and administrative services.In this context, he said the ministry "fully" completed the e-visa service, which is a "major" achievement in facilitating travel and residence procedures for citizens and residents.A total of about 609,277 e-visas were issued during the current year, which reflects the "remarkable" improvement in facilitating administrative procedures, he announced.Faraya made the remarks in the debate of the ministry's budget and its affiliated departments, in session with Lower House Finance Committee, headed by Dr. Nimer Sleihat, Thursday.Furthermore, he said the ministry plays a "major" role in achieving national security and stability and providing "distinguished" services to citizens.The minister also valued efforts made by the ministry-affiliated agencies, primarily Civil Status and Passports Department, which contributes to facilitating the citizens' daily lives and enhancing efficiency of government performance.Noting the ministry's "firm" measures regarding administrative detention, he said the number of "wanted" persons was reduced from 1,700 to 1,200 per month, which contributes to improving Jordan's security conditions.The ministry, he noted, has combated all forms of environmental crime, especially in light of the "noticeable" increase in attacks on public interests.On festive firing, he stressed that the phenomeneon at public events has declined "significantly," thanks to the ministry's "stiff" measures in this regard, which "is no longer ubiquitous" as it was in the past.