Five Injured In Vehicle Collision On Jordan Valley Road
Date
12/19/2024 2:02:15 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Al-Shunah al-Shamalyah, Dec. 19 (Petra) - A collision between two vehicles
on the Jordan Valley International Road in the Northern Jordan Valley left five people injured
on Thursday.
Director of Muath Bin Jabal Public Hospital, Osama Abu Sneina, stated that the hospital's emergency department promptly handled the injuries, which were transported by civil defense personnel.
Four individuals received first aid and necessary treatment
at the hospital and were discharged in good condition. One moderate case was transferred to Prince Rashed Bin al-Hasan Military Hospital for further treatment.
MENAFN19122024000117011021ID1109013255
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.