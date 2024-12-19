PSD Issues Weather Instability Warning

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra)-- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) issued a warning about the anticipated weather instability beginning tomorrow morning, Friday, which might include vigorous wind movement, rainfall in various locations and times, the potential for floods, and valleys flowing.The PSD emphasized the importance of adhering to safe practices and guidelines, the most crucial of which is to avoid low-lying areas, valley sides, and flood channels. It is also crucial to avoid risky vehicle or foot crossings of areas where water collects or floods run, and to relocate to higher areas, particularly for those who live in mobile housing units like tents and hair houses out of concern that rainwater may storm them.The directorate urged for the safe use of all types of heating devices, periodic provision of suitable ventilation, avoiding sleeping with them on, and exercising caution and care when driving, particularly in the event of rain or when dust or fog reduce horizontal visibility, particularly in desert regions or high mountainous regions.It emphasized how crucial it is to pay attention to weather and road conditions bulletins and reports provided by the appropriate authorities, particularly for passengers on external routes, and to call the unified emergency number (911) across the Kingdom when necessary.