China Extends Visa-Free Transit For Citizens Of 54 Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese will offer visa-free transit to citizens of 54 countries in an effort to expand opportunities to the country, Azernews reports.

The State Immigration Administration has extended the previously allowed transit time from 144 hours to 240 hours (10 days). As a result, citizens of 54 countries, including Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil, will now be able to stay in China for up to 10 days without a visa when traveling to a third country. Additionally, foreigners will have access to visa-free transit through 22 more border crossing points. This increases the total number of checkpoints providing this option to 60.

It is noteworthy that from January to November, the number of foreign visitors to China rose by 86.2 percent compared to the same period last year, with a total of 29.2 million visitors. Of these, 17.4 percent took advantage of the visa-free transit program.

This move is part of China's broader strategy to boost tourism and international travel, especially after the global restrictions imposed by the pandemic. By offering more flexible transit options, China aims to attract more international tourists, business travelers, and even potential investors. The expansion of visa-free transit could also enhance China's role as a global transportation hub, making it easier for travelers to transit through major cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou without the need for a visa.

Interestingly, while the initiative boosts travel opportunities, it also reflects China's evolving approach to immigration policy and its commitment to creating a more open, globalized environment as part of its post-pandemic recovery efforts.