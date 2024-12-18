China Extends Visa-Free Transit For Citizens Of 54 Countries
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Chinese government will offer visa-free transit to citizens
of 54 countries in an effort to expand travel opportunities to the
country, Azernews reports.
The State Immigration Administration has extended the previously
allowed transit time from 144 hours to 240 hours (10 days). As a
result, citizens of 54 countries, including Russia, the United
States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil, will now be able to
stay in China for up to 10 days without a visa when traveling to a
third country. Additionally, foreigners will have access to
visa-free transit through 22 more border crossing points. This
increases the total number of checkpoints providing this option to
60.
It is noteworthy that from January to November, the number of
foreign visitors to China rose by 86.2 percent compared to the same
period last year, with a total of 29.2 million visitors. Of these,
17.4 percent took advantage of the visa-free transit program.
This move is part of China's broader strategy to boost tourism
and international travel, especially after the global restrictions
imposed by the pandemic. By offering more flexible transit options,
China aims to attract more international tourists, business
travelers, and even potential investors. The expansion of visa-free
transit could also enhance China's role as a global transportation
hub, making it easier for travelers to transit through major cities
like Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou without the need for a
visa.
Interestingly, while the initiative boosts travel opportunities,
it also reflects China's evolving approach to immigration policy
and its commitment to creating a more open, globalized environment
as part of its post-pandemic recovery efforts.
