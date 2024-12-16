New FAA Rule Requires Drug And Alcohol Testing For Foreign Repair Station Employees
Date
12/16/2024 10:21:20 AM
(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a final rule that requires certificated repair stations outside the US. to implement a drug and alcohol testing program. The testing applies to workers who perform safety-sensitive maintenance functions on certain air carrier aircraft.
“This is an important step in our safety mission because few countries require testing of aviation maintenance personnel,” said FAA administrator Mike Whitaker.“This rule will ensure these employees are held to the equivalent high level of safety standards, regardless of where they are physically located.”
The rule also requires repair stations to ensure their employees receive all necessary anti-drug and alcohol abuse training and send their testing data electronically to the US Department of Transportation (DOT).
The FAA proposed the rule in December 2023 and the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 required the agency to implement its provisions.
may affect approximately 977 repair stations in 65 countries.
The post New FAA rule requires drug and alcohol testing for foreign repair station employees appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
MENAFN16122024000232011072ID1108998177
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.