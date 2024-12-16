Air France-KLM launches new service between Paris, Riyadh in Summer 2025

(MENAFN) Air France-KLM has announced plans to launch a new service between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Riyadh, operated by Air France, set to begin in the summer of 2025.



This move marks an expansion of the group's presence in Saudi Arabia, with Air France, KLM, and Transavia all serving the Kingdom, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).



KLM already operates flights to Riyadh and Dammam, departing from its hub at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport.



The announcement follows the signing of an agreement between Air France-KLM and the Saudi Air Connectivity Program, coming shortly before Transavia begins services to Jeddah from Paris-Orly and Lyon.



Air France-KLM CEO, Benjamin Smith, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are delighted to support the Kingdom in this new chapter by expanding our connections and strengthening our existing ones, and thank the Saudi Air Connectivity Program for its valuable support.”



Majid Khan, CEO of the Air Connectivity Program, emphasized, “The commencement of direct flights from Air France-KLM between King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Charles de Gaulle in Paris starting Summer 2025 will significantly boost two-way tourism between our two great countries.”

