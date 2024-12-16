Speedtest Global Index Reveals Azerbaijan's Internet Speed Rankings In November
Date
12/16/2024 8:09:47 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
Azerbaijan's internet speed performance shows a mixed trend in
the latest "Speedtest Global Index" report for November,
Azernews reports.
The country saw a slight decline in mobile internet speed
rankings, dropping two places to 56th among 111 countries. This
decline can be attributed to various factors, including network
congestion, infrastructure limitations, and regional competition in
internet services.
Despite this drop in mobile internet speed rankings, Azerbaijan
made a modest gain in the fixed broadband category, moving up one
place to rank 92nd out of 155 countries. This improvement reflects
ongoing efforts to enhance broadband infrastructure and provide
faster and more reliable internet connections to users. The
reported average speed of 62.69 MB/s for fixed broadband indicates
a stable and improving internet environment.
Internet speed is a crucial indicator of a country's digital
development and accessibility. Higher speeds enable better user
experiences for activities such as streaming, online gaming,
telecommuting, and accessing cloud services. As Azerbaijan
continues to invest in its digital infrastructure, these rankings
provide valuable insights into the progress and areas needing
further improvement.
The government's commitment to expanding internet access and
upgrading technological infrastructure is evident in these
rankings. Initiatives to enhance digital connectivity are essential
for fostering economic growth, improving education, and ensuring
that citizens can participate fully in the global digital
economy.
Overall, while there is room for improvement in mobile internet
speeds, the steady progress in fixed broadband speeds is a positive
sign of development. Continued investment and strategic planning
will be key to sustaining and enhancing Azerbaijan's digital
capabilities.
MENAFN16122024000195011045ID1108997529
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.