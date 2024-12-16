Speedtest Global Index Reveals Azerbaijan's Internet Speed Rankings In November

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's internet speed performance shows a mixed trend in the latest "Speedtest Global Index" report for November, Azernews reports.

The country saw a slight decline in mobile internet speed rankings, dropping two places to 56th among 111 countries. This decline can be attributed to various factors, including network congestion, infrastructure limitations, and regional competition in internet services.

Despite this drop in mobile internet speed rankings, Azerbaijan made a modest gain in the fixed broadband category, moving up one place to rank 92nd out of 155 countries. This improvement reflects ongoing efforts to enhance broadband infrastructure and provide faster and more reliable internet connections to users. The reported average speed of 62.69 MB/s for fixed broadband indicates a stable and improving internet environment.

Internet speed is a crucial indicator of a country's digital development and accessibility. Higher speeds enable better user experiences for activities such as streaming, online gaming, telecommuting, and accessing cloud services. As Azerbaijan continues to invest in its digital infrastructure, these rankings provide valuable insights into the progress and areas needing further improvement.

The government's commitment to expanding internet access and upgrading technological infrastructure is evident in these rankings. Initiatives to enhance digital connectivity are essential for fostering economic growth, improving education, and ensuring that citizens can participate fully in the global digital economy.

Overall, while there is room for improvement in mobile internet speeds, the steady progress in fixed broadband speeds is a positive sign of development. Continued investment and strategic planning will be key to sustaining and enhancing Azerbaijan's digital capabilities.