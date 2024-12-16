National Museum Of Qatar To Host Activities For Qatar National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar National Day The Peninsula

This year's celebrations will delve into two spectacular sights, Alabarr and Albahar

Doha, Qatar: The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) has lined up a series of activities in celebration of Qatar National Day, an annual event dedicated to showcasing the rich Qatari culture and heritage.

Presented for both local communities and tourists, the series of events, held under the themes of Alabarr and Albahar (The Sea and The Land) include vibrant performances and heritage workshops aimed at fostering a sense of appreciation for the past while looking forward to a harmonious future.



The Qatar National Day activities at NMoQ will take place on the December 18 from 3-7pm at the Baraha (Albarr) and Lagoon (Albahar) areas, with activities relevant to each area:



Albarr activities include demonstrations that are designed to offer visitors opportunities to explore various arts and crafts linked to Qatari heritage & culture such as Alnaqda embroidery; Sadu performance; stilt garment show; and a live dance performance. Visitors will also be able to enjoy a spectacular light installation in a lively atmosphere, while learning about the trades of the past. Children will have the opportunity to learn old Qatari words and slangs and take part in assembling a costume puzzle sheet in a fun interactive workshop entitled Eqlit.

On the other hand, Albahar activities include a light installation and a live demonstration where visitors will be able to discover how oysters are shucked to retrieve pearls, which was the main trade in the Gulf area.

Furthermore, local cafes are set to take part in the celebrations, offering visitors a unique variety of culinary choices. Winners of FANAN competition will also be announced for their creative input in creating original paintings inspired by the theme 'Qatar's Treasures of the Sea: Then and Now,” reflecting the vital role the sea has played in the nation's rich history and its ongoing importance.

In addition to this, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art will be collaborating with NMoQ to provide two workshops with renowned artists Ismail and Sumam Azzam in the Lagoon area:



Ismail Azzam: this workshop will provide an understanding of the basics of drawing, light and shadowand perspective measuring. Sumam Azzam: this workshop will focus on contemporary model drawing that seamlessly combines observation and action.

The celebrations will conclude with a ceremony that will include a beautiful musical performance.

Attendance is free