Celebrate The Festive Season With Cathay Pacific

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Experience holiday cheer across Asia-Pacific with Hong Kong's home carrier

Dubai, UAE – 16 December 2024: This festive season, Cathay Pacific invites GCC-based travellers to explore unforgettable destinations across the Asia-Pacific. From basking in the dazzling city lights to indulging in seasonal street snacks in winter bazaars like the Hong Kong WinterFest and watching as the skies light up with grand fireworks displays, embark on an unforgettable trip to the region's most breathtaking cities.

Hong Kong

聖誕快樂 or sing dan fai lok, is a Cantonese phrase meaning“Merry Christmas” – a widely used greeting during the well-loved season in Hong Kong. Travellers to the city can expect cool temperatures ranging from 15°to 20°Celsius – the perfect temperature to explore the bustling streets in winter. The metropolis is the ultimate destination at Christmastime where grandeur experiences await. Enjoy the month-long Hong Kong WinterFest, marvel at the iconic“A Symphony of Lights” shows at Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront, take quick snaps at Victoria Harbour and the Peak, or

savour delicious treats and discover trinkets in the Christmas markets.

Flight fares to Hong Kong start from AED 3410.

China

One of the most alluring destinations in the wintertime, Beijing and Shanghai offer breathtaking skyline views adorned with festive decorations. The pleasant cold weather makes it an ideal time to explore the streets of Shanghai and Beijing, where ancient tradition perfectly intertwines with modern marvels. Whether it's marvelling at the snow-covered Great Wall of China, or navigating through the busy shopping areas of Shanghai to find the perfect gift for loved ones, travellers can expect an array of unique experiences and discoveries. Take a trip to Xi'an to catch a glimpse of the famous Terracotta Army or visit the adorable pandas in Chengdu. For those looking for a serene getaway this winter season, the classical gardens of Suzhou and the

enchanting tea culture of Hangzhou offer a peaceful escape.

Flight fares to Beijing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, and Shanghai start from AED 1560.

Japan

Whether it's for a leisurely getaway or a business trip, Japan is a popular destination for travellers all year round. Tokyo is within easy reach for those wishing to experience a winter wonderland, or an unforgettable New Year's Eve with spectacular fireworks and traditional celebrations. The futuristic streets of Shibuya and its skyscrapers are illuminated with the warm glow of fairy lights and stunning displays. From the historical landmarks of Kyoto to the buzzing gastronomy scene of Osaka, a trip to Japan promises a diverse mix of cultural immersion and unmatched escapades.

Flight fares to Sapporo start from AED 4165 and Tokyo from AED 3160.

South Korea

With a spectacular blend of centuries-long traditions, vibrant culture, and delicious culinary adventures, South Korea has it all for the modern traveller. From peaceful temples enveloped in snow, to lively cities illuminated by twinkling lights and delightful yuletide carols playing in the streets, South Korea offers UAE adventure seekers the ultimate winter wonderland. Visitors to Seoul can enjoy Gyeongbokgung Palace, one of Korea's most iconic royal palaces, known for its stunning architecture, Han River for a leisurely cruise to bask in the illuminated cityscape, or pick up some presents for loved ones at Myeongdong – a shopper's paradise renowned for its boutiques and street food stalls. Beyond the capital, curious wanderers looking to visit neighbouring cities can head to Busan and be captivated by its coastal charm under the winter sun, or explore ancient sights in the towns across Gyeongju, Incheon and Daegu to catch a glimpse of Korea's rich past.

Flight fares to Seoul start from AED 2820.

Australia

Experience Christmas and New Year's Eve in style with exciting festive events around Australia. Ring in the new year and watch the city come alive with spectacular fireworks displays over the world-famous Sydney Harbour and savour delicious Christmas feasts in Melbourne's best restaurants. Experience the laid-back vibe of Brisbane, enjoy live music by its beautiful beaches, and bask in the infectious vibrant atmosphere against the bright summer sun.

Flight fares to Sydney start from AED 3680.

The offer runs until 1 January for travel between 10 December 2024 and 31 December 2025.



