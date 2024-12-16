Iranian Ambassador to Syria announces that Iranian embassy in Damascus would soon resume operations

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Iranian Ambassador to Syria Hossein Akbari announced that the Iranian embassy in Damascus would soon resume operations, one week after the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime. In an interview with an Iranian news channel, Akbari explained that before the arrival of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham in Damascus, unidentified assailants had looted the city, including the Iranian embassy building. He stated that Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham is now securing the embassy and has promised to restore consular services in Damascus.



Earlier, Reuters reported that Tehran is open to engaging in dialogue with the Syrian opposition. According to a senior Iranian official, Iran has established direct communication channels with several opposition factions in Syria and is willing to engage in direct talks with the new Syrian leadership to avoid any hostility between the two countries. This development follows the Syrian armed opposition’s capture of Damascus and the collapse of Assad’s regime. Assad, along with his family, sought asylum in Moscow, where Russia granted them protection.

MENAFN16122024000045015687ID1108996671