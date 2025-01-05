Jordanian Field Hospital In Gaza Organises Blood Donation Campaign, Distributes Medical Aid

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Personnel of the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza on Sunday organised a blood donation campaign in support of the of in Gaza.

The blood donations will be transferred to hospitals in the Strip, as part of ongoing humanitarian and medical efforts provided by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF) to the people of Gaza, according to a JAF statement.

The commander of the hospital said that the campaign is part of Jordan's ongoing and continuous support, under the leadership of King Abdullah, for the Palestinian people in Gaza.

He added that these campaigns help secure sufficient quantities of blood for patients in local hospitals, supporting their resilience and providing humanitarian relief.

Meanwhile, the hospital staff distributed medical and therapeutic aid as part of the Kingdom's efforts to support the people in Gaza and alleviate the humanitarian suffering caused by the ongoing war on the besieged Strip.

Representatives of the Ministry of Health in Gaza expressed their "deep" gratitude and appreciation to the Jordanian leadership and the hospital personnel for this generous gesture and their blood donations for Gaza's patients, which reflects the unity and solidarity between Jordanians and Palestinians.

The Jordanian field hospital in northern Gaza has provided medical and therapeutic services to 18,582 individuals since October 30.

Jordan runs two military field hospitals in Gaza, one in the Strip's north, which was established in 2009 following the war in 2008.

The second was established in Khan Younis in the south in November 2023 at the peak of the Israeli war of aggression on the coastal enclave that erupted on October 7, 2023.

Under Royal directives, Jordan has also recently dispatched a mobile bakery with a production capacity of 3,500 loaves of bread per hour to Gaza.

The bakery would work in collaboration with the World Central Kitchen, an international non-governmental organisation that provides meals and food assistance to those affected by conflict and disasters.

The mobile bakery is part of Jordan's ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian, relief and medical aid to Gaza through all means possible, by land and air.