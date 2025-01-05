A New Tree Species For Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) A new species of tree, distributed in the tropical forests of the Panamanian Caribbean, has been reported by botanist Juvenal Batista.

The plant, named Scottmoria tenuicaule (Lecythidaceae), also presents a new variation in the aril for this genus.

Batista explained that the is native to the tropical forests of central and western Panama's Caribbean slope. In his work, published in“Harvard Papers in Botany,” he also illustrates and offers inferred taxonomic affinities for this species.

The plant is characterized by having a cream-colored inner bark and a slender, low trunk. It can reach 8 meters.





Regarding the seed aril, Batista commented that the aril of this new species is more developed laterally, in the form of an“L,” with a trilobed end. This trait had not been previously reported or known for species of the genus. The aril is a covering, generally fleshy, that certain seeds have.

For the description of this new species, fresh branches with flowers and fruits were collected at different times, and the most important characteristics were documented with photographs.

The species also has leaves with lanceolate to ovate-elliptic blades in the Donoso region, and a collection in Bocas del Toro has ovate-elliptic blades.'

The flower of this plant, endemic to the Caribbean coast of central Panama, is 10 centimeters in diameter.

Collection areas were recorded for this scientific work, led by Batista.

Its specific distribution covers the lowland primary forests of Donoso, although it is also known from the Bastimento Island National Marine Park, Bocas del Toro.

According to Batista, this species, which is known in the communities of Donoso as“Ollito”, should be considered in danger of extinction.

Batista pointed out that this discovery has great significance for both his professional and personal life, because it is his first scientific work as sole author, which represents a greater challenge.

“It also represents an important advance in the knowledge of Lecythidaceae, which in addition to having large trees also has small trees less than 5 meters high,” he said.