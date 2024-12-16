196 Journalists Killed In Gaza Since Start Of War, Al Jazeera Cameraman Among Victims

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Amid the death of Al Jazeera cameraman Ahmad Al-Louh in Gaza, Palestinian authorities have released statistics showing that 196 journalists have been killed since the start of the war in Gaza.

On Monday, December 16, the Palestinian Office in Gaza issued a statement confirming that the number of journalists killed in Gaza since Israel's began on October 7, 2023, has now risen to 196.

This announcement comes as Al Jazeera Arabic reported that Ahmad Al-Louh, the cameraman for the network, was killed on Sunday when Israel bombed the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, 2023, Al Jazeera has consistently reported on the war, particularly the civilian casualties in Gaza.

Al-Louh was the fifth journalist from Al Jazeera to be killed in Gaza in the past year.

It's worth noting that the organization Reporters Without Borders, in its annual report published on December 12, highlighted the increase in attacks on journalists worldwide, especially in conflict zones, and called Gaza the“most dangerous area in the world” for journalists.

This ongoing violence against media professionals underscores the significant risks journalists face while reporting from war zones.

The growing number of casualties among journalists in Gaza is a stark reminder of the dangers media workers endure in conflict regions, while also raising concerns about press freedom and the protection of journalists in such volatile environments.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram