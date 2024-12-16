Russia Shells Zaporizhzhia Region Over 200 Times In Past Day
12/16/2024 3:08:37 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the past 24 hours, Russian invaders launched 201 strikes on 11 settlements across Zaporizhzhia region.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov , stated this via Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"The Russian troops launched three air strikes on Huliaipole and Novodarivka.
Also, 112 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Temyrivka, Malynivka, Novodarivka, and Olhivske.
An MLRS volley hit the village of Mala Tokmachka.
Eighty-five artillery strikes targeted Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Malynivka, Novodarivka, and Olhivske, the official reported.
Two reports on damage to residential buildings and infrastructure were received with no casualties involved.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, 11 underground schools are currently being built in the region. Since December 12, one of the schools has been operating in test mode.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA
