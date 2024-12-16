WHO Calls For Bolster Efforts To End TB In South-East Asia 

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) The World Organization (WHO) on Monday called on countries in the Southeast Asia Region to build on the momentum created to end tuberculosis (TB).

Saima Wazed, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region urged the need to accelerate multi-sectoral efforts to reach every affected and at-risk person. The renewed efforts must also address the socio-economic determinants and impact of the disease.

“A primary healthcare-based approach that addresses TB determinants such as undernutrition, embraces new technologies including developments in the field of Artificial Intelligence and has communities and affected populations at the center of all efforts, should be among the key elements of our reinvigorated approach,” Wazed said.

According to the recent Global TB Report 2024 by the WHO, more than 50 lakh people developed TB in Southeast Asia -- accounting for 45 per cent of the global TB burden and over half of TB deaths globally in 2023.

However, the estimated number of deaths due to TB declined to 583,000 in 2023, after a peak of 763,000 in 2021. Only 22 per cent of people with TB were missed by the programme in 2023 -- a decline from 44 per cent in 2020.

Further, the report showed that more than 38 lakh people were initiated on TB treatment in the Region in 2023 -- the highest ever.

Yet, the coverage remained low with only 9 per cent of people living with HIV and less than a quarter of household contacts of bacteriologically confirmed TB patients, receiving preventive treatment, the WHO report said, adding a huge gap of nearly Rs 200 crore per year in funds.

While Wazed lauded the efforts being made by countries in the Region against TB, she cited the huge disease burden, its catastrophic socio-economic impact, and severe resource crunch calls for accelerated and urgent actions.

“There is a need for multisectoral, multidisciplinary collaboration and coordination to pool resources to end TB, leaving no one behind. Reaching the unreached, specifically those who are vulnerable and marginalised is key to our fight against TB,” the Regional Director said.

“It is time to push the pedal on the momentum built collectively by the Member countries of the Region in efforts towards ending TB,” Wazed added.