UDC Partners With Dreama In Cooperation Agreement

Doha, Qatar: Within the framework of the permanent partnership and cooperation to consolidate partnership and contribution to social responsibility, United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, and the Orphan Care Center“Dreama” signed their framework agreement for cooperation between the two parties, as this agreement aims to enhance humanitarian and social initiatives in the country, by providing effective support to improve the lives of orphaned children. The agreement was signed by Sheikha Najla Ahmed Al Thani, Executive Director, Dreama Orphan Care Center, while the agreement was signed on behalf of the United Development Company by Eng. Abdullatif Ali Al Yafei, Executive Director, Public Services.

The agreement includes several key points and clauses, most notably the commitment of both parties to ensure that Dreama's members participate in local and national events organized on The Pearl and Gewan Islands. This provides them with the opportunity to engage in and contribute to community activities. In addition, joint awareness events and programs will be organized to be agreed upon later, to enhance community awareness about orphans' issues and needs.

On her part, Sheikha Najla Ahmed Al Thani, Executive Director of Dreama Orphan Care Center, expressed her delight with this partnership, stating:“At Dreama Center, we are proud to launch this partnership with United Development Company, which reflects our shared commitment to enhancing social responsibility and integrating our children into various community activities. Through this agreement, we aim to empower our children with essential life and professional skills that will pave the way for a promising future. Our focus is on building self-confidence, nurturing skills, and providing practical training opportunities that enable them to achieve their aspirations. This partnership embodies Dreama Center's vision to create a positive and lasting impact on the lives of orphans and prepare them to become active contributors to Qatari society.”

Eng. Abdullatif Al Yafei, Executive Director Public Services, United Development Company, commented, saying:“This agreement serves as a fundamental pillar to strengthen the ongoing collaboration between United Development Company and Dreama Center in supporting community initiatives, particularly in preparing the children of Dreama to enhance their professional growth and personal development through providing them with training opportunities and through their continuous engagement in community activities organized on The Pearl and Gewan Islands. This partnership contributes to achieving a shared vision focused on developing the individual capabilities of the participants, thereby enhancing their active role in the community.”