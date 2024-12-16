AFG College With The University Of Aberdeen Holds Alumni Gala

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: AFG College with the University of Aberdeen held their annual alumni gala reception at the Westin Hotel, Doha. The dinner served as an opportunity to celebrate and recognise the achievements of our alumni, as well as an opportunity for all those who attended to network, connect and reconnect with their peers.

The event was attended by Founder and Chairperson of Al Faleh Educational Holding Dr Sheikha Aisha bint Faleh Al Thani, CEO of Al Faleh Educational Holding Sheikha Anwar Bint Nawaf Al Thani, Deputy Ambassador of UK in Qatar Duncan Hill, University of Aberdeen Vice Principal Professor Siladitya Bhattacharya, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens in Qatar Hakan Ozdemir, and a number of distinguished VIPs and honoured guests.

During the gala evening an award ceremony was held to acknowledge alumni who have excelled in their respective fields. This year's alumni award winners were Rajesh Kunnath and Maha Mubarak Alnaimi.

Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf Al Thani Al Faleh Group CEO, formally opened the event with a speech where she welcomed attendees and noted the many successes of our alumni. Shka Anwar said:“I'm always astounded by the astonishing work and roles that our alumni play both in Qatar and globally. Our alumni are drawn to a diverse range of sectors, whether that be governmental, private enterprises or third sector organisations.”