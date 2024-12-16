Real Madrid Prepare For Pachuca Final, Look To Lift Trophy At Lusail

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Only hours after playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Rayo Vallecano in a dramatic La derby, Spanish giants wasted no time getting back to work on the training ground.

They are now focused on preparing for their Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 final against Mexico's Pachuca at Lusail on Wednesday.

The intentions of Carlo Ancelotti's squad are clear – they are determined to secure silverware and end a remarkable year on a high. The Los Blancos have already clinched the 15th UEFA Champions League title, the 36th La Liga crown and the 13th Spanish Super Cup in 2024.

While the players who started against Rayo on Saturday participated in a recovery session yesterday, the remaining squad members worked in the gym and on the pitch at Real Madrid City to stay sharp.

French superstar Kylian Mbappe, who was included in Ancelotti's 26-player squad along with Vinicius Junior, focused on his recovery away from the team.

Mbappe missed the match against Rayo due to a left thigh injury, but he is not ruled out for the title clash against Pachuca and could make an appearance.

Despite dropping points against Rayo when a win would have propelled them to the top of La Liga, Real Madrid, currently sitting third behind leaders Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, remain optimistic.

Ancelotti is confident that his team is on the“right path” and is focused on lifting the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

“We have a great chance to win a title on Wednesday, which would put the cherry on top of a great year,” he said.

However, standing in Real Madrid's way is a determined Pachuca side, who have delivered stunning performances in Doha to reach the title match.

Pachuca qualified for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 by winning the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 and went on to defeat Brazil's Botafogo 3-0 in the quarter-final, in a match dubbed the Derby of the Americas.

They returned to Stadium 974 on Saturday, where they triumphed 6-5 in a penalty shootout against Egypt's Al Ahly, following a goalless draw in a gripping FIFA Challenger Cup clash.

With confidence high, Pachuca are targeting their third consecutive trophy in Qatar.

“It's going to be tough, very challenging, especially given the football marathon we endured today. Still, we'll do our best to help the players recover and approach that match with all the motivation in the world,” said Pachuca's coach Guillermo Almada after the match against Al Ahly.

Pachuca goalkeeper Carlos Moreno, who was a hero in the penalty shootout against Al Ahly, expressed his excitement about facing Real Madrid.

“It's a dream, it gives you goosebumps,” he told FIFAw.

“So many boyhood dreams and a road in which you've gone through many things. To face this type of team is a dream, I'm getting goosebumps right now. It's exciting, and we are going to go out defending ourselves with every tooth and nail, to defend our dreams, defend our fans, and our institution.”