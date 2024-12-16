Facing Real Madrid Is Like A Dream Come True: Deossa

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: More than nine months ago, Pachuca started a journey which has taken them over land and sea, from near and far, all the way to the Intercontinental Cup 2024 final.

Los Tuzos, indeed, kickstarted their Concacaf Champions Cup campaign all the way back in March with a 6-0 thumping of Philadelphia Union, before a similarly comprehensive 7-2 aggregate victory over Herediano.

Fellow Mexican outfit Club America were swept aside in the semi-finals, paving the way for a 3-0 victory over Columbus Crew in the June decider.

That victory clinched the club a sixth continental crown and secured their place in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024.

They faced a Botafogo side in the FIFA Derby of the Americas on 11 December which had recently claimed both continental and domestic honours, but showed no fear as they dismantled their Brazilian counterparts 3-0.

A match against Al Ahly in the FIFA Challenger Cup – the club's ninth game all told in this mammoth quest for global glory – stood between Guillermo Almada's charges and a place in the final against Real Madrid.

Penalties would decide the destination of the trophy. Despite Pachuca missing their opening two spot-kicks, the Hidalgo-based club sensationally prevailed 6-5 after Al Ahly's Khaled Abdelfattah hit the crossbar in sudden death.

After captain Salomon Rondon and fellow forward Borja Baston saw their penalties saved and clear the crossbar respectively, their opponents netted three on the bounce and were on the cusp of advancing, until missing two of their own.

Pachuca attacked with intent and didn't stop until the final whistle after 120 minutes of intense action.

“We are an aggressive team and we always work on intensity, aggressiveness. It's something that always characterises us," Nelson Deossa, who also converted from the spot, said.

Now, only Real Madrid stand in Pachuca's way of global glory and their fourth trophy of the year. They'll face off on Wednesday at Lusail Stadium.

“I feel very proud, very happy,” Deossa continued.“All of the work that we have been doing has a great [reward] and it is a big final, to face the biggest team in the world. We hope to come out as champions. It's a tough game, but we must dream it.”

“Ever since you are a boy, you dream of these moments (facing Real Madrid),” Gonzalez added.“

To achieve it is a boyhood dream of mine, it's an honour. Now, we're going to give it our all in this final and try to win it.”