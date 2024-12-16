QCB Governor Meets IFSB Secretary-General
Governor of the Qatar Central bank (QCB), H E sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, met yesterday, with Secretary-General of the Islamic financial Services Board (IFSB), Dr. Ghiath Shabsigh. During the meeting, they reviewed the latest global developments in banking and finance.
