Doha International Arabian Horse Show To Kick Off On Thursday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club (QREC) is set to host the 4th Doha International Arabian Horse Show from December 19 to 22 at the main arena of the Qatar Equestrian Federation.

The event will see the participation of 300 horses representing farms and studs from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE, with these participants aiming for prestigious titles of the Show.

The European of Arab Horse Organizations (ECAHO)-affiliated event will be overseen by international judges from various countries.

The contests of each class will qualify winners to the champions of colts, fillies, mares and stallions.

The top three winners in each class will be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Luscious prize money are on offer for the winners of the prestigious titles at the conclusion of the Show to encourage participation and support local owners.

Among the prominent participants from Qatar are Al Shaqab (Member of Qatar Foundation), Al Shahania Stud, Al Sraiya Stud, Al Jood Stud, Al Jaham Stud and Al Jamal Stud along with several other stables and farms from outside Qatar.

The 4th Doha International Arabian Horse Show is part of the 2024–2025 horse show season, which features a range of local and international shows with participations from renowned farms and studs across Qatar and the region.

QREC management is committed to maintaining Qatar's leadership in Arabian horse shows, both in terms of organisation and winning championships at international and global events.

The outstanding results of Qatari studs at the World Arabian Horse Championship - Salon Du Cheval De Paris – achieved by Al Shaqab (Member of Qatar Foundation), Al Shahania Stud, Al Nasser Stud, Al Naif Stud and others in recent years are a testament to this success.

The third renewal of the Show was held in January and saw intense competitions among the participants.

It was marked by the diversity of the winners of the major titles with the Gold Medal in the Stallion Championship awarded to Bashir AlBashir, owned by Abdullateef Basheer Alrasheedi.

In the Mare Championship, the Salem Stud–owned D Fala won the Gold Medal while the Al Nasser Stud–owned Ashadiya won the Silver Medal.

The latter was also selected the Best in all the classes of the Show.

Mzoon Al Diriyah won the Junior Female Championship Gold Medal for owner Mesfer Mohammed Al Hajri.

Bahi Al Haham, owned by Al Jaham Stud, won the Gold Medal in the Junior Male Championship.

In addition, the bay colt received the prize of the highest score in the Show, having collected 93 points in the qualifying stage.

MHS Sora, owned by Alkhashab Stud, won the Gold Medal in the Yearling Female Championship while Qaysar RJ, owned by AlRajhiah Stud, won the Gold Medal in the Yearling Male Championship.