UDC Showcases Premier Developments At LPS Shanghai 2024 In China

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, has successfully wrapped up its participation in the prestigious Luxury Properties Show (LPS) in Shanghai, China. This high-profile event brought together leading names from the investment, construction, and sectors, creating an exclusive for international collaboration and large-scale development opportunities.

UDC's participation in the Shanghai International Property Show 2024 was enhanced by its partnership with Investment Promotion Agency (Invest Qatar), which is the third in a row after partnering with Invest Qatar in investment opportunities at MIPIM 2024 in France, as the national investment promotion body, and Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat), as a leading Qatari real estate sector, both of which played a crucial role in showcasing Qatar's thriving real estate sector and presenting the country's attractive investment opportunities to Chinese investors, highlighting the lucrative potential within Qatar's rapidly expanding real estate market.

At the event, United Development Company displayed its pioneering development projects on The Pearl and Gewan Islands, including the“Crystal Residence” project, which is one of the most prominent residential destinations. These mixed-use projects have become some of the most desirable residential addresses in Qatar, which are famous for their advanced design and architecture. Its advanced infrastructure, commitment to sustainability and prime waterfront locations provide an unparalleled living experience.

In addition to presenting these landmark developments, UDC highlighted its attractive in-house financing options and good-return investment prospects. Furthermore, UDC has partnered with Commercial Bank to offer tailored mortgage solutions to foreign investors, making it easier for them to finance their property purchases in Qatar. Notably, foreign investors are also eligible for Qatari residency, adding an extra layer of appeal for international buyers. UDC also highlighted the incentives Qatar offers for foreign investment, further strengthening its position as an ideal destination for investors seeking growth in the Gulf's real estate market.

The event also provided UDC with numerous networking opportunities with international companies, helping to further cement its global presence and enhance efforts to attract foreign investment into Qatar's real estate sector. UDC's participation is part of its broader strategy to engage international markets and position Qatar as a premier hub for real estate investment.

Through its continued involvement in major global forums and exhibitions-such as the VIII International Business Property Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia; the International Real Estate Expo (IREX) in Mumbai; the International Immigration & Property Expo in Hong Kong; the 'A Place in the Sun Live' in London; and MIPIM in Cannes – UDC reinforces its commitment to delivering world-class developments while promoting Qatar as a leading destination for international real estate investment.