Minister Al Kaabi Chairs 113Th Meeting Of OAPEC's Council Of Ministers
12/16/2024 4:39:30 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
The Minister of State for energy Affairs, H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, chaired the 113th Ministerial Council meeting of the Organization of Arab petroleum Exporting Countries“OAPEC”, which was held in the State of Kuwait. On the sidelines, Minister Al Kaabi met with the Minister of Energy and Mines of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, H E Mohamed Arkab, and the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H E Karim Badawy. The meetings addressed several issues of importance to the organisation, emphasising efforts to develop and reorganise its activities to tackle new challenges such as the energy transition. The Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries was established in 1968 and is headquartered in Kuwait.
