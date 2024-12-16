Spaniards protestors demand end to weapon trades with Israel

(MENAFN) Demonstrators and boycott demands exploded across Spain on the weekend over the nation’s arms trades with Israel. protestors in areas such as Barcelona, Valencia, Cartagena and the capital, Madrid, demanded that the authorities end all arms trade with the nations.



Spaniards went to the streets after a call from the Solidarity Network Against the of Palestine and another pro-Palestinian group requesting a stop to the trade of weapons that fuel the genocide against Palestine and a prohibition on the sale of military gears to Israel.



through the protest in Madrid, the crowd gathered in front of the US Embassy building and walked with Palestinian flags to the Defense Ministry building.



Shouting slogans like “Stop the genocide in Palestine,” “Boycott Israel,” “They were hospitals, not military bases,” “Sanctions against Israel are not in sight” and “Free Palestine,” the demonstrators requested the ruling leftist coalition authority to “cut ties with Israel, which committed genocide and is on trial at the International Court of Justice.”



