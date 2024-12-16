Atul Subhash Suicide Case: 'If I Harassed Him For Money...,' What Nikita Singhania Told Cops During Probe

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Atul Subhash case: Nikita Singhania, the estranged wife of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, has denied the harrassment allegations made by her husband in his husband's suicicde note. During interrogation she claimed claimed she was staying away from Atul Subhash for almost three years.

“If I harassed him for money, why would I stay away from him”, ToI quoted the Bengaluru relaying details from the interrogation.

Nikita Singhania (29) has been arrested along with her mother Nisha and brother Anurag (27) in connection with an abetment to suicide case. Another accused, Sushil Singhania, mentioned in the FIR, is aged above 70 years, and his role in Atul's death is being verified for further action, police said.

This arrest follows the tragic death of Atul Subhash, who died by suicide on December 9, leaving behind a detailed suicide note and video accusing Singhania and her family of harassment and extortion.

The police are investigating the case thoroughly and have stated they will file a chargesheet in court if the allegations made by Atul are substantiated. Notably, in 2022, Nikita had filed a police complaint against Atul, alleging harassment and assault related to dowry demands.

Nikita Singhania 's 2022 complaint detailed how Atul Subhash allegedly treated their marriage "like a beast," with his family's dowry demands contributing to her father's health decline, ultimately leading to his stroke and death.

According to Nikita, her marriage to Subhash took place on April 26, 2019 , but tensions escalated when her in-laws expressed dissatisfaction with wedding gifts and demanded an additional ₹10 lakh.

In contrast, Atul Subhash alleged that the Singhania family demanded ₹3 crore to withdraw legal cases against him and ₹30 lakh for visitation rights to see their son. He claimed that Nikita had initially sought ₹1 crore in maintenance, later increasing this demand to ₹3 crore.

Atul Subhash Suicide case: Arrests

Nikita was arrested in Gurugram, Haryana , while her mother and brother were apprehended in Allahabad. The trio was transported back to Bengaluru for processing. Upon arrival, they underwent medical examinations before being presented at a magistrate's residence early Sunday morning. They have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days at Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara.

Atul Subhash's death has sparked public outrage and raised questions about the legal protections available for men facing similar circumstances. His suicide note and accompanying video detailed his emotional distress stemming from ongoing legal battles with his estranged wife and her family.