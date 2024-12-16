Watch: Handcuffed Criminal Takes UP Policeman To Court On Bike Viral Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In what may look like a scene from a movie, a handcuffed criminal was caught on camera riding a two-wheeler with a policeman taking a pillion seat. The of the incident has gone on social media.

The video was reportedly shot in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, where a handcuffed criminal was seen riding a bike without a helmet. Surprisingly, a policeman was seated behind him on the bike. Mint couldn't independently verify the location and date of the video.

After the video from Uttar Pradesh went viral on social media, Mainpuri Station stated that an investigation has begun into the matter.

“The concerned person was directed to investigate and take necessary action,” read a comment by Mainpuri Police on X.

The viral video has sparked numerous reactions on social media and left netizens wondering about the roles in reverse. According to a Free Press Journal report, the policeman asked the criminal to ride the bike because of cold weather. The video, which was apparently shot by another passenger seated inside a car, showed the policeman seated in a pillion. He was also wearing a helmet.

In the video, viewers can see a bike cruising down the road and a rope tied from the rider's hand, which is being held by the constable sitting behind.