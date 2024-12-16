(MENAFN- Pressat)

London Now Now: Empowering Black-Led Organisations in Line with the Civil Society Covenant

London, UK – [16 December 2024] – Do it Now Now (DiNN), a leading social enterprise dedicated to empowering Black communities, has launched London Now Now, a groundbreaking initiative that directly aligns with the Civil Society Covenant's vision for fostering collaboration between and civil society.

With £1 million raised to fund this vital work, London Now Now represents the government's aspirations for the charity sector brought to life: a focused, impactful programme that ensures Black-led organisations remain integral to delivering cohesive, effective strategies in communities across ten London Boroughs. This initiative supports councils as they navigate tighter budgets, helping them engage all their constituents while building strong, equitable partnerships with Black-led organisations.

“The Civil Society Covenant lays out a powerful framework for collaboration, and London Now Now is our answer to that call,” said Bayo Adelaja, CEO of Do it Now Now. “By directly addressing the systemic challenges faced by Black-led organisations, we are delivering on the government's hopes for an inclusive sector. This initiative ensures Black-led organisations in the charity sector are positioned as essential partners in driving local strategy and creating real, lasting impact.”

A Solution to the Sector's Challenges

As highlighted by research from organisations like Bamboo Fundraising, local authority funding cuts have disproportionately impacted charities, putting Black-led organisations at heightened risk. Despite these challenges, Black-led organisations remain critical to fostering social cohesion and delivering services that resonate with underserved communities.

London Now Now is designed to address these disparities head-on by equipping Black-led organisations with the resources, networks, and opportunities needed to thrive. By doing so, the programme helps councils meet the Covenant's goals of promoting equity, amplifying diverse voices, and ensuring all constituents are effectively supported.

Why These Boroughs?

Focusing on Barking and Dagenham, Bexley, Greenwich, Hackney, Havering, Lewisham, Newham, Redbridge, Tower Hamlets, and Waltham Forest, London Now Now targets areas where Black-led organisations play a vital role in community infrastructure. These Boroughs represent an opportunity to demonstrate the transformative potential of aligning council and civil society efforts in a way that centres Black-led organisations as key drivers of change.

A Call to Action

Do it Now Now invites Black leaders, charities, and social enterprises across these Boroughs to join London Now Now and become part of a movement that embodies the spirit of the Civil Society Covenant. Together, we can ensure that Black-led organisations are not just present, but thriving as central contributors to local and national development strategies.

For more information or to register your interest, visit:

About Do it Now Now

Do it Now Now is a social impact organisation dedicated to advancing equity for Black communities across the UK. With over £1 million raised to fund London Now Now, DiNN is setting a new standard for collaboration between Black-led organisations and local government, answering the government's call for a more inclusive and impactful charity sector.