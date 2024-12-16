Youtuber Hails Restaurant's 'No Service Charges' Policy Netizens Aren't Impressed: 'Jitne Ka Pudina Paratha Hai...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A YouTuber recently took to social to praise a hotel's 'No Service Charges' policy. Ishan Sharma shared his ordered bill on the post and wrote,“Restaurants take note.” However, his three-word compliment backfired after netizens drew attention to the hefty amount charged by the outlet for basic dishes.

hile Ishan wanted to draw attention towards the hotel's 'no service charges' policy, he drew flak from social media users for paying ₹10,030 for Paneer Khurchan, Daal Bukhara, Pudina Paratha, Khasta Roti, and Paneer Makhni.

A few users questioned why he was charged 9% GST instead of 5%, whereas many users declared that the hotel is charging such a high amount for basic dishes that“they wouldn't care to collect a 10% SC”.

“Why is GST 18% and not 5%?,” asked a social media user.

Bro they charged you Rs. 375 for a roti worth Rs. 25, they wouldn't care to collect a 10% SC

“They have already deducted half a month's salary of a hotel management intern from you for five dishes, all while showing you no service charge [sic]”

“Jitne ka pudina Paratha hai itne mai Mera pura dinner hojaye [sic]”

“I think, they have added service charge and all other charges in each dish's price. 375 INR for 1 roti (Khasta or whatever) - You can get a full meal in this on Zomato without any discount Paneer Khurchan for INR 2900 - You can get One Plus earbuds for less [sic]”

“Mere 4 saal ki college ki fees se jayada bill Bana h.. [sic]”

“Jitne ki Paneer Makhani hai utni meri MBBS ki 2nd year ki fees this. [sic]”

“Ishan is just toooo good at marketing (for better or worse), he knows exactly how to stay 'relevant'. The irony isn't lost on me, here I am, participating by replying and perfectly fulfilling the purpose of his tweet [sic],” wrote another user.