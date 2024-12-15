Egypt's Al-Sisi:“My Hands Not Stained With Blood, I Have Never Taken What Wasn't Mine”

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has declared that he has never been involved in bloodshed or taken anything that did not belong to him. During a meeting with journalists, representatives, and the head of the State Information Service on Sunday, he stated:“There are two things I have never done, by the grace of God: my hands have never been stained with anyone's blood, and I have never taken anything that wasn't mine.”

The president also used the meeting to reassure citizens, urging them to maintain unity and steadfastness in the face of current challenges. He emphasised the importance of national unity, adding,“As long as Egypt's people stand as one, united with their army and police, no one will be able to harm them. May God protect Egypt.”

The meeting also addressed regional developments in the Middle East, including the conflict in Gaza. President Al-Sisi discussed Egypt's ongoing efforts to mediate a ceasefire, facilitate the exchange of hostages and detainees, and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need.

The presidential spokesperson stated that the discussions also included the situations in Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, and Yemen, as well as Egypt's initiatives to resolve these crises. Water security was also raised as a top priority for Egypt.

Earlier on Sunday, President Al-Sisi convened a separate meeting at the Strategic Leadership headquarters in the New Administrative Capital to discuss national and regional security. The meeting brought together high-ranking officials from the Armed Forces, civil police, and other security agencies.

Those in attendance included Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, General Abdel Megeed Saqr, Minister of Defence and Military Production, and Hassan Rashad, Head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service. Major General Mahmoud Tawfik, Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, the nation's governors, and other senior military leaders also participated in the discussion.