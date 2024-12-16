Millions Of Afghans Face Dire Hunger As Winter Approaches, WFP Warns

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The World Food Program (WFP) states that with the arrival of winter in Afghanistan, millions of Afghans are facing food shortages.

On Monday, December 16, the organization posted on its X page that many of these individuals are confronted with a dangerous choice.

According to the WFP, those in need are forced to choose between warmth and food for their children.

Previously, the World Food Program had stated that 14.8 million people in Afghanistan will require urgent assistance in the upcoming winter.

However, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan noted that, out of approximately 23.3 million people in need, only more than 15 million will be reached in 2024.

Foreign aid agencies have also predicted that a harsh winter awaits the people of Afghanistan.

This comes at a time when the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) had requested 3.06 billion dollars to address the needs of the vulnerable.

This situation highlights the growing humanitarian crisis in the country, which requires immediate international attention and support. As the winter season intensifies, it is critical that aid organizations work swiftly to alleviate the suffering of those in need and ensure basic survival needs are met.

