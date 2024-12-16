Al Misnad Hosts Oman's Ambassador
Date
12/16/2024 1:02:39 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met with Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Qatar H E Sayyid Ammar bin Abdullah bin Sultan Albusaidi. The two sides discussed relations between the two countries. Separately, the Minister of State for International Cooperation met yesterday with Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Qatar H E Andrii Kuzmenko. Discussion during the meeting dealt with cooperation between the two countries.
MENAFN16122024000063011010ID1108995971
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.