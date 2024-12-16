Al Misnad Hosts Oman's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met with Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Qatar H E Sayyid Ammar bin Abdullah bin Sultan Albusaidi. The two sides discussed relations between the two countries. Separately, the of State for International Cooperation met yesterday with Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Qatar H E Andrii Kuzmenko. Discussion during the meeting dealt with cooperation between the two countries.