Zelensky to provide Syria with wheat, flour, oil to ensure global food security

(MENAFN) Ukraine is organizing with its allies and the Syrian side in relation to food aid to Syria in the frame of the Grain from Ukraine program.



This was stated by Leader Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening speech, as declared by Ukrinform.



Zelensky said that talks were done with Ukrainian officials, such as the of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, regarding food aid, including assist for Syria. He stressed that this is a humanitarian program that has previously contributed greatly to stable the food condition in vulnerable areas around the globe.



"We are coordinating with our partners and the Syrian side to address logistical issues. We will certainly support this region so that stability there can become a foundation for us in moving toward real peace," the Leader stated.



He also said that Ukraine has the ability to offer Syria some of Ukrainian wheat, flour, and oil – products critical to guaranty world food security.



MENAFN16122024000045016953ID1108995992