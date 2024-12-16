Zelensky says Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors faces tough circumstances

(MENAFN) The conflict condition is still tough in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove areas, also in the region of the Kursk operation. Leader Volodymyr Zelensky noted this in his evening speech posted on his website, Ukrinform reads.



“And of course, today I received a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on the situation at the front and in the areas of the Kursk operation. The situation remains difficult in the Pokrovsk sector and with Kurakhove. I am grateful to all the units that are destroying the occupiers there. I would also like to express particular gratitude to our warriors in the Kursk region – we need strength there to achieve the right outcomes for Ukraine and Ukrainians in diplomacy,” he stated.



Zelensky emphasized that everybody fighting for Ukraine currently is actually securing Ukraine's future.



He added, “We need a lasting peace. A guaranteed peace. We will undoubtedly achieve our objectives,”



MENAFN16122024000045016953ID1108996007