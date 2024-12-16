Turkey seeks deepened relations with Greece

(MENAFN) Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun emphasized on Sunday the significance of enhancing relations with Greece via bilateral understanding, business collaboration, and cultural exchange.



"The prosperity of future generations depends on strengthening bilateral relations," Altun stated during a conversation with Greek Newsprint, resolving main local challenges as well as unsettled clashes.



"Promoting mutual understanding, expanding trade opportunities, deepening people-to-people ties, and striving for shared prosperity will benefit everyone.”



"By prioritizing these goals, we can ensure that those who wish to disrupt progress and block the path to cooperation and peace are sidelined," he further noted.



On promoting cultural cooperation, Altun emphasized Ankara’s assistance for the coming back of the Parthenon Marbles to Greece and discussed bilateral respect over serious challenges, such as the Aegean Sea and the Turkish minority in Greece.



"It would be beneficial for the Greek public to understand that the Aegean is not a Greek lake and that Türkiye, with its long coastline, shares this sea and has legitimate rights and vital interests in the region," he added, stressing the demand to address clashes calmly through global policy.

