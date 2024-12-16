Subway® UAE Teams Up With Excellence Hot Sauce To Serve Up UAE's Nostalgic Flavors In Every Bite

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) For the first time ever, Subway ® UAE has localized its menu, pioneering this bold move in partnership with Excellence Hot Sauce, to celebrate the fusion of bold flavors, local nostalgia, and the UAE's vibrant and arts scene. The initiative introduced two limited-edition subs and a side dish inspired by the UAE's beloved cafeteria culture, where Excellence Hot Sauce and crispy chips reign supreme. The campaign went beyond the plate, featuring a cultural event in collaboration with Karak Nights, and an exclusive merchandise collection by Waggish, drawing inspiration from Dubai's bustling street culture. Held on December 7, 2024, the launch was hosted at MOB in Kempinski Mall of the Emirates.











At the heart of this campaign was a celebration of Excellence Hot Sauce and chips, both cherished staples of UAE cafeteria culture. For decades, this iconic combination has added its signature heat, crunch and tang to elevate street food across the region. SubwayUAE's new menu pays homage to these nostalgic flavors, reimagining them for today's audience.

The lineup features three bold creations:, with crispy chicken bites, Excellence Hot Sauce, and crunchy Chips;, combining tender beef Philly steak, melted cheddar, Excellence Hot Sauce, Chips, fresh vegetables, and ranch dressing; and the side dish,, starring crispy Dynamite Chicken bites enhanced with Excellence Hot Sauce and Chips.





“The beauty of this campaign lies in its ability to take something deeply rooted in local culture and give it a fresh, contemporary perspective,” said“Subway® UAE proves that with the right approach, global brands can tell local stories with authenticity and impact.”

Celebrating the launch, a multisensory event was hosted in collaboration with Karak Nights, an initiative known for celebrating UAE narratives. The evening featured a lineup of artists, including Emirati sensation Alya Al Ali, alongside Noor the DJ, DJ Hind Fadel and DJ Ill Baz, all known for their genre-defying energy.

“This collaboration with SubwayUAE was a natural extension of what Karak Nights stands for-celebrating the narratives that define UAE's culture,” shared.“We were proud to play a pivotal role in curating an event that not only honored cafeteria culture but also created a space where art, music, and heritage came together to resonate with the community.”

The evening also featured the launch of a limited-edition merchandise collection designed by Waggish. Inspired by Dubai's Street vendor culture, the line included hoodies, and stickers that combined street-style aesthetics with Subway's playful branding.

As the global QSR restaurant created this local statement,said,“Our goal was to craft an experience that captures the soul of UAE cafeteria culture while offering a fresh and innovative take.“We're proud to have created something that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly new, reflecting the vibrant community we serve.”

The limited-edition menu is available across SubwayUAE outlets.