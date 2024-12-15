Envision Energy Secures South Africa's Largest Energy Storage Order

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Envision Energy, a world leader in solutions, proudly announces a contract with the EDF Group, to three battery energy storage systems (BESS) for the Oasis 1 cluster of projects, amounting to 257 MW of capacity and 1028 MWh of storage. This marks the largest battery energy storage system (BESS) order in South Africa and positions Envision Energy as the first energy storage system supplier in the region to secure a GWh-scale order.

These projects are integral to South Africa's inaugural Battery Energy Storage Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (BESIPPPP). EDF, in collaboration with co-sponsor Mulilo, and equity partners Pele Energy Group and Gibb-Crede, under the Oasis Consortium, successfully secured three projects: Oasis Aggeneis, Oasis Mookodi, and Oasis Nieuwehoop power plants, located in the Northern Cape Province. Each project includes a 5% ownership interest for local communities through a Community Trust.

Financial Close was reached on 20 November 2024 and the projects are set to be operational by end of 2026.

Envision Energy will equip these facilities with a full suite of AC and DC energy storage equipment, including station SCADA and EMS systems. The DC side will feature Envision's standard 20-foot, 5 MWh storage units powered by high-safety, high-performance 315Ah cells. Additionally, Envision will provide 15 years of comprehensive lifecycle operation and maintenance (O&M) services.

Kane Xu, Senior Vice President and President of International Product Lines at Envision Energy, commented on the initiative: "Battery storage technology is a cornerstone of sustainable energy systems, and we are delighted to contribute our leading technology to this milestone project in South Africa. Once operational, it will effectively address the frequent load management of the current South African power grid, enhance grid stability, and reduce reliance on coal-fired power plants, supporting South Africa's transition to a more sustainable energy system."

As the largest battery energy storage initiative in South Africa, these facilities will significantly enhance the country's power infrastructure. They are designed to alleviate grid congestion, increase renewable energy integration, and engage in the power market through energy arbitrage and ancillary services, aiding South Africa's low-carbon energy transition and goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.



"We look forward to constructing this project with our industrial partners Envision Energy and Huadong, chosen for their expertise with energy storage products, and ability to deliver a reliable and effective system," said Gregoire de Montgolfier, EDF Renewables Projects Director.

EDF Group, the world's largest nuclear operator and a leading global power company, continues to expand its renewable energy portfolio with an aim to reach 60 GW of net renewable capacity by 2030.

Envision Energy stands out as a premier provider of cutting-edge energy storage products renowned for their superior battery quality, intelligent design, and the ease and speed of their deployment. With full-stack technical capabilities and a commitment to in-house research and manufacturing, Envision boasts end-to-end control from manufacturing to deployment, including full lifecycle asset management to drive innovation in systematic grid-forming solutions, to ensure grid safety and stability. As of late 2023, Envision has grown its global footprint across the globe with over 200 BESS projects, delivering more than 15 GWh and securing upwards of 25 GWh in ongoing orders. In 2024, Envision Energy was recognized as a Tier 1 Global Energy Storage Manufacturer by Bloomberg NEF for the third consecutive quarter, positioning the company among the top leaders in the energy storage sector worldwide.

