Israeli Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls On Unemployed Israelis Not To Join Army
12/15/2024 10:09:16 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Top Israeli Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef has called for unemployed
Israelis not to join the army amid anger over the conscription of
ultra-Orthodox Jews, according to Anadolu.
"Even an idle person should not join the army," Yosef, the
spiritual leader of the Shas Party, a key ally in the Israeli
government, said in statements carried by Israeli channel 13.
He said that religious school students“went to the army and
were ruined. They all became secular.”
The Shas and United Torah Judaism parties, which represent
religious Jews in the government, have long pushed for exemptions
from military service for the ultra-Orthodox Jews, or Haredi.
The Haredi say that their primary role in life is to study the
Torah and reject military service, despite a ruling by the Israeli
Supreme Court in June that mandated conscription for them, similar
to other Israelis.
