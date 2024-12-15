Türkiye’s Karmod exports 22 stainless steel water storage tanks to Iraq

(MENAFN) Turkish manufacturer Karmod has successfully exported 22 stainless steel water storage tanks, each with a 10,000-liter capacity, to Iraq, totaling 220,000 liters. The tanks were shipped to Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, as part of the company's expanding export activities. Talay Ozturk, the general manager of Karmod’s Plastics Group, highlighted the positive impact of Türkiye's strengthened political relations with Iraq's central government and regional authorities on the company’s growing export success.



Despite Iraq’s geographical proximity, Karmod had not previously seen significant export volumes to the country. However, recent months have seen a surge in demand for various water storage solutions, including stainless chrome steel tanks and polyethylene and polyester models. In total, Karmod has exported water storage tanks with a combined capacity of 835 tons to Iraq over the past two months.



The increasing demand for drinking and utility water storage solutions in Iraq is a key driver behind Karmod's export expansion. Ozturk explained that the company manufactures durable liquid storage tanks for both individual and industrial use, with a focus on food safety. The high-strength, lightweight materials, coupled with easy maintenance, make Karmod’s tanks highly desirable for water storage.



The stainless steel water tanks, used in a luxury housing project in Baghdad, have a total capacity of 220,000 liters, underscoring the growing need for reliable water storage solutions in the region. Karmod’s products are already in use across various regions of Iraq, further solidifying the company’s presence in the market.

