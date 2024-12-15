Girl Who Took A Photo With Syrian Rebel Leader: Al-Jolani Has Brought Freedom

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Syrians from various social groups have recently celebrated the end of the Assad family's rule. Among the celebrations, a photo of a Syrian girl taking a souvenir picture with Mohammad al-Jolani, the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, has gained significant attention.

On Friday, after prayers at the Umayyad Mosque, Syrians gathered in a large square near the mosque to celebrate their victory. Mohammad al-Jolani also joined the crowd, and Syrians took pictures with him.

A was shared showing a Syrian girl, with her hair uncovered, asking al-Jolani for a photo. However, al-Jolani requested that she cover her hair first before taking the picture.

The girl explained on her Instagram account that al-Jolani only asked her to cover her hair during the photo, not before. She also mentioned that many women and girls attended the victory celebration without mandatory hijab. According to her, there are no barriers to the people's freedom, and she expressed gratitude to the rebels for“bringing freedom.”

Mohammad al-Jolani, who has reportedly become a hero and statesman among Syrians, explained after the formation of the interim government that no one has the right to restrict the personal freedoms of individuals.

According to his directives, interference with women's dress or imposing any requirements related to their appearance is strictly forbidden. Al-Jolani clarified that personal freedom is guaranteed for all, and respecting individuals' rights is the foundation of a civilized nation.

The celebrations marking the end of Assad's regime highlight a significant shift in Syria's political and social landscape. The fact that al-Jolani is seen as a champion of personal freedoms by many Syrians reflects a growing desire for change and a more inclusive society.

As Syria moves toward rebuilding, these developments signal potential reforms in governance and cultural norms. Al-Jolani's commitment to personal freedoms could pave the way for a more progressive future for the country, emphasizing individual rights and freedoms in the post-Assad era.

